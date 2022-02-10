TUI (LON:TUI) PT Set at GBX 155 by UBS Group

TUI (LON:TUI) received a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 44.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

TUI stock opened at GBX 280.40 ($3.79) on Tuesday. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 240.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.13.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

