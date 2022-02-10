TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 5.7% After Earnings Miss

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.17. 21,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,868,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.91.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

