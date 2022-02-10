Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Twilio updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.220 EPS.

NYSE TWLO traded up $20.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. The company had a trading volume of 299,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,042. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.83. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twilio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.20% of Twilio worth $4,327,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

