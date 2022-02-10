Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $202.01, but opened at $240.50. Twilio shares last traded at $222.95, with a volume of 144,610 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Twilio by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Twilio by 0.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twilio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 48,347.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

