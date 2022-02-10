Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $39,843.75.

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $71,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

