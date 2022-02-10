Tyson Foods, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NYSE:TSN opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

