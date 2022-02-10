Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $91.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.56.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.