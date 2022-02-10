Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UI opened at $253.32 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.69. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.75.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

