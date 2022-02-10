UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €69.60 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €69.60 ($80.00) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($85.06) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €66.71 ($76.68) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($79.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.45.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.