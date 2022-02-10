Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $14.09. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Udemy shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 4,454 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

