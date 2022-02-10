UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UDR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.46.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 285.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.