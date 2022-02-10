Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 31.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

