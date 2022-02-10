Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

