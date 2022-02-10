Unifty Market Capitalization Hits $19.39 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $10.86 or 0.00024627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.49 or 0.07071454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.76 or 1.00065721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,127 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

