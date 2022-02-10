Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Declares Dividend of GBX 36.02

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.49) per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,772 ($51.01) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,890.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,948.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULVR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.91).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

