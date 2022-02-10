United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.19 ($49.64).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($41.26) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($44.83) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.38) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

ETR UTDI opened at €35.40 ($40.69) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.34 and its 200-day moving average is €34.45. United Internet has a 12-month low of €31.35 ($36.03) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($45.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

