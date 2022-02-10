United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.94. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $27.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $31.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

United Rentals stock opened at $334.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.15 and its 200-day moving average is $345.13. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $267.42 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,769.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

