US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 609.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after acquiring an additional 335,536 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,419,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.