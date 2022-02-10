US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Viasat were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 318,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $42.09 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

