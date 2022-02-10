US Bancorp DE Sells 1,077 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,417,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

