US Bancorp DE Sells 174 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

