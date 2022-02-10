V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.85 billion-$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,301. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

