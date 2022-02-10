Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 116,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

