Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.20

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.20 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 1320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.