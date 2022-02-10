Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $420.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

