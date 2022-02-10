Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 50,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 344,892 shares.The stock last traded at $146.22 and had previously closed at $149.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

