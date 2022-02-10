Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

