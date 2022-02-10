Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $972.36 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 740.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

