Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ VREX traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 1,260,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $972.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.65.
In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VREX. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
