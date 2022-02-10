Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

Velocys plc (LON:VLS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.43 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 2,112,669 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Velocys alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.43. The firm has a market cap of £86.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.