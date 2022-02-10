Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

VLS stock opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £87.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.43. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24).

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

