Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
VLS stock opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £87.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.43. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24).
About Velocys
Featured Stories
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.