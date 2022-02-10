Velodyne Lidar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 30,577 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 845% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,235 call options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
