VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 768,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,790,017 shares.The stock last traded at $1.42 and had previously closed at $1.38.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
