VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 768,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 4,790,017 shares.The stock last traded at $1.42 and had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,079,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

