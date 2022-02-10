Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

