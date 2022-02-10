VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $178.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $507,413.01 and approximately $178.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,408.15 or 1.00137150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00026586 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.04 or 0.00414991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,672,105 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

