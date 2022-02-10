Veritable L.P. Buys 34 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Align Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $545.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.73 and a 200-day moving average of $637.69. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

