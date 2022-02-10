Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

