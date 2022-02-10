Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

