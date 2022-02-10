Veritable L.P. Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,368,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $123.94 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.47 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

