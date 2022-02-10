Veritable L.P. Purchases 2,073 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,601,970 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $164.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average of $308.90. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.