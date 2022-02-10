Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Amundi purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 154,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $640.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

