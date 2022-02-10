Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.83

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.83 and traded as high as C$20.17. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$19.45, with a volume of 1,604,324 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

