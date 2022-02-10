Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 120,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veru by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veru by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Veru by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

