Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. 178,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

