Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,261,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.66. 131,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

