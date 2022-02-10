Vestor Capital LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.46. 28,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,900. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

