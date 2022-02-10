Vestor Capital LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viad by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viad by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 195,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 574,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VVI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
