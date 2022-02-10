Vestor Capital LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.
LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
