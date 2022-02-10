Vestor Capital LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $609.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,501. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.