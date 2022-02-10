Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 177,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. cut their price target on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $503.75 million and a P/E ratio of 0.69.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.