VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $26.73 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $26.73 million and $7.73 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00103384 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

